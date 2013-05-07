Patrick Schneider

Devices FREE PSD

Devices FREE PSD psd free imac htc htc one iphone freebie download devices
Decided to make those devices a free download for everyone to learn and use. Head over to the 9elements Blog to grab the psd!

http://9elements.com/io/index.php/free-psd-htc-one-iphone-imac/

Share it and follow me on twitter (I'm @padschneider on there) for more stuff in the future :)

Rebound of
Devices
Posted on May 7, 2013
