Michael Meininger

Eagle Eye Logo Design 2

Michael Meininger
Michael Meininger
  • Save
Eagle Eye Logo Design 2 logo logo design brand graphic design illustrator photoshop branding
Download color palette

New design and direction. Original concept was denied but this one is cool too :p

11d85542ad38e2936d5580fb0ef14ee7
Rebound of
Eagle Eye Logo Design
By Michael Meininger
View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Michael Meininger
Michael Meininger

More by Michael Meininger

View profile
    • Like