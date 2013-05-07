Matt Stone

"Weighing Your Chances"

"Weighing Your Chances"
This was a piece I had shown at the "Hi- Res" BFA show last week. My focus lately has been Egyptian, Masonic iconography influenced by early egyptian beliefs and ancient astronaut theories.

Posted on May 7, 2013
