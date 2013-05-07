Jon Gold

Voteraction REAL CODED PIXELS animation™

Jon Gold
Jon Gold
  • Save
Voteraction REAL CODED PIXELS animation™ gif interaction animation fucked up colours faces avatars button voting taggytagtag
Download color palette

The background isn't really blue - GIFBrewery is just crazy.

I love this little interaction & I hope you do too!

It's even better in 60fps — wish Dribbble let you upload .mov files for shots!

Live this week.

Jon Gold
Jon Gold

More by Jon Gold

View profile
    • Like