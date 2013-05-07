Kilian McMahon

B's

Kilian McMahon
Kilian McMahon
  • Save
B's
Download color palette

I was working on a possible logotype for a project today and I made some b's. They really don't scale well so I doubt it'll end up being part of the design but I liked the end result.

Posted on May 7, 2013
Kilian McMahon
Kilian McMahon

More by Kilian McMahon

View profile
    • Like