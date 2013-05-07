Dribbble invites

Cédric Charles

Hi everybody !

So I have received 4 invites !

If you want one :
1. Like this shot to let other people find these invites too
2. Show me your best work which could be shared on Dribbble (400x300 at cedric[at]noomiastudio.com)
3. Share this shot (tweet it) !
4. That's all :) !

Good luck :) !

Posted on May 7, 2013
