Sung Kim

7-Eleven - 99¢ Chicken Wings (Asian Teriyaki & Spicy Wing Zings)

Sung Kim
Sung Kim
  • Save
7-Eleven - 99¢ Chicken Wings (Asian Teriyaki & Spicy Wing Zings) wings chicken website illustration ad doodle
Download color palette

I just drew some doodles and sold it to the client – it turned out to be one of the most successful campaigns I've ever worked on. XD

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Sung Kim
Sung Kim

More by Sung Kim

View profile
    • Like