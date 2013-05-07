Ted Casper

Sloth VS Staypuft

Sloth VS Staypuft illustration poster art movie art
I was commissioned to create a screen printed poster for an outdoor showing of Ghostbusters and The Goonies. Although the final product was extremely busy I was really happy with these final illustrations.

Posted on May 7, 2013
