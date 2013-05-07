Stoyan Daskaloff

Switchbuttons

Switchbuttons sexy smooth 3d button switch on off
I just wanted to create something like this for fun. Enjoy :)

DOWNLOAD : http://bit.ly/15n11rh

-- Check out the x2 version for some more detail.

Posted on May 7, 2013
