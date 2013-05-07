Jess Fram

Origami Bird

Jess Fram
Jess Fram
Hire Me
  • Save
Origami Bird vector origami paper art bird illustrator icon
Download color palette

Little origami bird.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Jess Fram
Jess Fram
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jess Fram

View profile
    • Like