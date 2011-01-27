João Oliveira Simões

iPad Newspaper App

João Oliveira Simões
João Oliveira Simões
Hire Me
  • Save
iPad Newspaper App ipad app news
Download color palette

A concept for the index of the Jornal de Negócios iPad App. But they didn't approved because a real newspaper doesn't work like that... really?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
João Oliveira Simões
João Oliveira Simões
Founder @44Studio & Staff Product Designer @Brilliant
Hire Me

More by João Oliveira Simões

View profile
    • Like