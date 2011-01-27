Michal Vasko

one world marketing logotype

Michal Vasko
Michal Vasko
Hire Me
  • Save
one world marketing logotype marketing startup logotype brand colourful world clean sleek design one
Download color palette

seems like you like it

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
Michal Vasko
Michal Vasko
Design at Facebook Marketplace & Shops
Hire Me

More by Michal Vasko

View profile
    • Like