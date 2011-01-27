I am a number, I am a free man!

Trending designs to inspire you
Email from Rich at Dribbble:
Hi Peter,
I'm writing to let you know that I changed your username at Dribbble from 555... Yours was the only all-numeric username and unfortunately causes a bit of ambiguity in our system - players can be looked up by username or system id, so if a username is numeric, it prevents access to the user with that id. (This is especially problematic for clients of the API.)
I apologize for the inconvenience of the switch.