Rogie

Fine Goods T-shirts

Rogie
Rogie
  • Save
Fine Goods T-shirts tshirt busted grunge finegoods shirt
Download color palette

Designing a t-shirt to and sell on my Fine Goods web store. The busted technique certainly inspired by such greatness as Simon Walker and Dan Cassaro. Mad props to Chandler Van De Water for getting me trained up in illustrator on this one.

I would love to hear your thoughts, be it approval or critique.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
Rogie
Rogie

More by Rogie

View profile
    • Like