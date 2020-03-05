Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AR - Sneakers Store Concept

AR - Sneakers Store Concept
This time we created something extraordinary and very useful. With this augmented reality app, it’s possible to virtually ‘try on’ various models of sneakers and ultimately find the best fit. Check this out!

📍How does it work? The user simply chooses a pair that suits his/her style, points the camera at feet and — ta-da! — the app shows what sneakers would look like in reality. No need to visit a physical store!

👟 To drive users’ attention primarily to sneaker models, we decided to use the power of empty space.

Created by Ilya Utkin

