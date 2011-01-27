Portfolio preview

Mark Barilla

This is my first attempt using @font-face embedding. I'm not quite satisfied with the sans-serif; it still feels unrefined. Trying to avoid image replacement, but I fear it will just look better in the end.

Posted on Jan 27, 2011
