Authentic Jobs Flag Mast

For Cameron, my interpretation of the Authentic Jobs logo for international jobs. My original thought was to raise the ascender of the "b" to create a flag mast, but his revision shows how it doesn't look right. Instead, I've moved the flag over to create the same effect, but in a more subtle and less jarring way.

Rebound of
AJ ♥ UK, revised
By Cameron Moll
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
