Authentic Jobs Flag Mast

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn the full product design process…
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For Cameron, my interpretation of the Authentic Jobs logo for international jobs. My original thought was to raise the ascender of the "b" to create a flag mast, but his revision shows how it doesn't look right. Instead, I've moved the flag over to create the same effect, but in a more subtle and less jarring way.
Thoughts?