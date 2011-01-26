Sarah Mick

Chalk Board

Sarah Mick
Sarah Mick
  • Save
Chalk Board design illustration graphic design sarah mick print design web design
Download color palette

Working on branding/web design for a client. Chalkboard masthead with chalk border. Still messing with the color of the green type as well as the inner shadow.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Sarah Mick
Sarah Mick

More by Sarah Mick

View profile
    • Like