Patrick Haney

Infinite Loop Logo

Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney
Hire Me
  • Save
Infinite Loop Logo logo brown loop
Download color palette

Something that just "happened" in my sketch book and I thought I'd draw it a few times until I got this. The lines and loops are a little choppy, but the point is made. I really like this even though it needs refinement.

5aa00edbe79e298ae5a5df629f1305a7
Rebound of
Hanerino Mark
By Patrick Haney
View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney
Designer. Developer. Not a sausage.
Hire Me

More by Patrick Haney

View profile
    • Like