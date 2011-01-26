Alejandro Prieto

Theme mockup

Alejandro Prieto
Alejandro Prieto
  • Save
Theme mockup illustration mockup theme
Download color palette

Another mockup for a theme. Working along with my brother is awesome.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Alejandro Prieto
Alejandro Prieto

More by Alejandro Prieto

View profile
    • Like