Hiep Tong

DZUS Records - Logotype

Hiep Tong
Hiep Tong
  • Save
DZUS Records - Logotype dzus records typehip typovn type customtype vietnam logo logotype lettering typography
Download color palette

Logotype for a records label based in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Thanks for watching! And check it: https://www.dzus.vn/ or https://dzus.edu.vn/

Hiep Tong
Hiep Tong

More by Hiep Tong

View profile
    • Like