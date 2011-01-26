Brandon Davenport

Apple's bringing glossy back... thoughts?

Is it just me, or were glossy websites on the way out? -- Nevertheless, Apple did it the right way: Simple, subtle and lifelike. Anyone else have thoughts?

Posted on Jan 26, 2011
