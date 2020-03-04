Tahajud Apps - Learning Application

Hello Folks!

We have finished creating the learning application. This is our application display menu. This is the tahajud prayer learning application.

You can download it on Playstore.

If there is feedback, let me know in the comments column. If you like it please like this shot.

Interested in working with us? We’re available for new projects : ammarullah.ridho@gmail.com

Thanks for watching!

Let’s connect:

Linkedin | Instagram | Website