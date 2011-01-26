KeirAnsell(dot)com 4 Preview

Keir Ansell

Well a lot of people I follow on twitter have been dribbbling in the last couple of day's so figured I should join in really.

Continuing with the dark theme for the majority of my site but did debat going with a light design.
End result, light design for the blog, dark design for the rest.

And I love seeing photo's of UI's rather than screenshots, don't really know why, maybe realism, but anyway...

Posted on Jan 26, 2011
