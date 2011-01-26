KeirAnsell(dot)com 4 Preview

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn the full product design process…
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Well a lot of people I follow on twitter have been dribbbling in the last couple of day's so figured I should join in really.
Continuing with the dark theme for the majority of my site but did debat going with a light design.
End result, light design for the blog, dark design for the rest.
And I love seeing photo's of UI's rather than screenshots, don't really know why, maybe realism, but anyway...