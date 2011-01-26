Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir

Sekrt Agent Simplified

Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir
Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir
  • Save
Sekrt Agent Simplified sekrt network web marketing deco art decorative
Download color palette

Changed colors to be less "agressive", a little more clean now. Also the initial copy is in place.

C60bd1ed1caac3e6ea434ac61ae8723f
Rebound of
Sekrt Agent Details Graphics
By Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir
View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir
Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir

View profile
    • Like