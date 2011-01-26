David McLeod

Nintendo (Nes) Controller

nintendo nes controller
A Nintendo (NES) controller for OpenEmu now which will go in the preferences section. You can see where this will be appearing in the rebound of this shot.

Rebound of
OpenEmu Preferences
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
