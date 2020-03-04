Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nick Volkert

Movematcher how it works

Nick Volkert
Nick Volkert
Hire Me
  • Save
Movematcher how it works ui design iconography branding icon illustraion quote computer moving truck distance
Download color palette

How it works iconography update for movematcher. Wanted to have strong line art with breaks in the lines for overlapping items.

Nick Volkert
Nick Volkert
Creative in Greater Chicagoland. Go SOX!
Hire Me

More by Nick Volkert

View profile
    • Like