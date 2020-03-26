Clément Casanas

The VHS Retrominder #3 - Interactive Scoreboard 💾📼

The VHS Retrominder #3 - Interactive Scoreboard
(OLD BUT GOLD!!!!!!)

Hello 👋

I continue sharing pieces of The VHS Retrominder project. Here, interactive scoreboard and other handmade typography work 🤘

In 2016, we decided to create a game to challenge your retroculture.

The VHS Retrominder is an homage to the 80’s and 90’s culture.

"We wanted to share our love and nostalgia for these glorious decades through a dead simple, yet addictive, game. In 90 secondes, you are challenged on your knowledge on famous retro figures : actors, singers, sportmen ... The faster you answer, the better your score is ! You can even became the coolest kid in town by sharing your highscore to your friends on social media. And, who knowns, maybe you'll make it to the top 50 worldwide players and turn into a legend!"

That's the eye of the tiger !

Credits :
Viens-là

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

