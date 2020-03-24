The VHS Retrominder #2 - Gameplay 💾📼

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
(OLD BUT GOLD!!!!!!)
Hello 👋
I continue sharing pieces of The VHS Retrominder project. Here, gameplay footages and handmade typography work 🤘
In 2016, we decided to create a game to challenge your retroculture.
The VHS Retrominder is an homage to the 80’s and 90’s culture.
"We wanted to share our love and nostalgia for these glorious decades through a dead simple, yet addictive, game. In 90 secondes, you are challenged on your knowledge on famous retro figures : actors, singers, sportmen ... The faster you answer, the better your score is ! You can even became the coolest kid in town by sharing your highscore to your friends on social media. And, who knowns, maybe you'll make it to the top 50 worldwide players and turn into a legend!"
That's the eye of the tiger !
Credits :
Viens-là
Behance | Linkedin | Instagram