The VHS Retrominder #1 - Introduction 💾📼

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
(OLD BUT GOLD!!!!!!)
Hello 👋
In 2016, we decided to create a game to challenge your retroculture.
The VHS Retrominder is an homage to the 80’s and 90’s culture.
"We wanted to share our love and nostalgia for these glorious decades through a dead simple, yet addictive, game. In 90 secondes, you are challenged on your knowledge on famous retro figures : actors, singers, sportmen ... The faster you answer, the better your score is ! You can even became the coolest kid in town by sharing your highscore to your friends on social media. And, who knowns, maybe you'll make it to the top 50 worldwide players and turn into a legend!"
That's the eye of the tiger !
Credits :
Viens-là
Behance | Linkedin | Instagram