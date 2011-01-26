Michael Spitz

BSTN

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Hire Me
  • Save
BSTN boston type typography lettering custom type michael spitz michaelspitz
Download color palette

At the request of my man Shaun up in BSTN ;)

697d674158a018facebc37fcd2f98045
Rebound of
BKLYN
By Michael Spitz
View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like