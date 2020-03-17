Deliveroo Rider #3 - Desk Version 🛵🌮

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Some more details of the desk version.
Art Direction, UI / UX.
Created for Deliveroo in order to showcase their partnership with the British show Saturday Night Takeaway, this game is a modern remake of the legendary Paper Boy.
The player has to dodge obstacles and catch food bags in front of restaurant to bring them on the SNT stage. At the end, the user can register for a chance to win a prize draw.
Credits :
Lost Mechanics
- Technical Director : Nicolas Petremann
- CD : Nicolas Fabicki
- Digital Producer : Ksenia Skorik
- Creative Dev : Alexis Benoit
- Animations, Illustrations : Claire Michel d'Annoville
- Software Engineer : Stanislas Chevallier
- Sound Design : Dimitri Alary
- AD / UI UX : Clément Casanas
