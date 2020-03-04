Diligo - Brand Identity Design

Here's part of the brand identity we developed for Diligo, a Beauty and Skincare eCommerce store based in London.

Chrisleine and Janine contacted us with the challenge of developing a brand identity that would appeal to people with all type of skin type and tones.

In order to achieve that, we developed an identity system with soft colors, a rounded typeface and a logomark directly related to the name Diligo, which means love in latin. All of these elements together emphasized the acceptance aspect of the company.

The clients where thrilled with the final result and had an awesome kickstart of their eCommerce store.

