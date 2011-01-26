Every time you click one of these, a kitten is born...

Brandon Davenport

Thanks to these epic icons by Paul Lloyd, we were able to create a really nice subscription module with CSS3 and icons -- and at the same time, allow users to bring a kitten into the world. Magical.

See it here -- t3chh3lp.com

Posted on Jan 26, 2011
