Patrick Mahoney

Fresh off the press

Patrick Mahoney
Patrick Mahoney
Hire Me
  • Save
Fresh off the press annual report design
Download color palette

Some press sheets from a 60 page booklet we're running, final product should be finished in the next day or two, it still has to get bound and die-cut.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Patrick Mahoney
Patrick Mahoney
½ of The Mahoney Studio. Branding + Illustration—for hire.
Hire Me

More by Patrick Mahoney

View profile
    • Like