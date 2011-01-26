Personal Logo — WIP

Travis Neilson

Ok, so. I really cant decide. I've been playing with the idea of doing a new logo for myself for some time. The letters T and N are not the easiest to meld. My old logo is a red asterisk. So this will be a big departure.

Here is an old write up of my logo legacy.

Any Suggestions? I am kinda torn here. Should I abandon this direction?

Posted on Jan 26, 2011
