Personal Logo — WIP

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn the full product design process…
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ok, so. I really cant decide. I've been playing with the idea of doing a new logo for myself for some time. The letters T and N are not the easiest to meld. My old logo is a red asterisk. So this will be a big departure.
Here is an old write up of my logo legacy.
Any Suggestions? I am kinda torn here. Should I abandon this direction?