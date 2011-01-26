Louie Mantia, Jr.

Disneyland Pass

Disneyland Pass e ticket green disneyland ticket
I was wondering what a "card" type pass would look like with hints from the original Disneyland tickets. I think it's kinda neat!

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/E_ticket

Posted on Jan 26, 2011
