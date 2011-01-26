Tom Siodlak

Medical Skin Care Layout

Tom Siodlak
Tom Siodlak
  • Save
Medical Skin Care Layout layout
Download color palette

Working on a layout for a client. They already had the logo which I liked. Now making a site to match it.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Tom Siodlak
Tom Siodlak
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Tom Siodlak

View profile
    • Like