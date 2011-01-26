To Resolve Project Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Work in progress to find a mark / symbol for the To Resolve Project. I want this to be more than just new year resolutions. I want this to be more about overcoming obstacles to better yourself or others. So many ways to go with this, yet really limiting. Please, any and all rebounds are welcomed for any ideas based of these or something completely different. It's wide open and encouraged. Thanks dribbble community!