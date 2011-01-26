Vincent Rijnbeek

Draffft Jersey's

Vincent Rijnbeek
Vincent Rijnbeek
  • Save
Draffft Jersey's draffft logo jersey pink white
Download color palette

Thought i'd show off some assets of draffft, sadly the project is pretty much defunct now.

The shirts images where dynamically generated with the users draffft # position.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Vincent Rijnbeek
Vincent Rijnbeek

More by Vincent Rijnbeek

View profile
    • Like