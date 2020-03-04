RevvLabs - Provide Database Service, Hero Banner

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello my fellows! 👋
This is a small project that i'm working on. RevvLabs - A concept website for subscription service that provides interesting/unique data and analysis of all matters money/economics. That's everything from the brief of client 😅 + file logo.
A hard challenge, but also very interested, to play with it. I'm trying with this style, colorful & customize illustration to make content visual & unique more.
What do you think about it?
Winner Logo Design contest by jackflash
-----
Thank you for watching !
🔥 Work Inquiry
cideart1411@gmail.com