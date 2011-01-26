Alan Defibaugh

Koelner Dom Cathedral

Alan Defibaugh
Alan Defibaugh
  • Save
Koelner Dom Cathedral stamp gowalla cathedral vector outline
Download color palette

The basic shapes of the cathedral stamp I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Alan Defibaugh
Alan Defibaugh

More by Alan Defibaugh

View profile
    • Like