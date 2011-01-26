Felipe Contreras

PixelDrives

Felipe Contreras
Felipe Contreras
  • Save
PixelDrives hard disk hds 32 16 px 32px 16px white
Download color palette

A set of Hard Disk's I am working on 32Px & 16Px comments and critiques are welcomed.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Felipe Contreras
Felipe Contreras

More by Felipe Contreras

View profile
    • Like