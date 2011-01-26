Doug Hucker

What Makes an Inch?

What Makes an Inch?
Ever wanted to know what 15/32 of an inch is? Well now you can! This desktop wallpaper covers fraction to decimal conversions, handy for print design. Download the wallpaper here: http://bit.ly/foUxXR
or a printable PDF here: http://bit.ly/hD6NAd

