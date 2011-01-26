Waseem Dahman

Updated version of my previous shot.
*Thanks for your suggestions guys*

Update [2]
Here's a suitable icons for the navigation bar

Update [1]
- navigation bar now with icons
- New Download button for advanced options
- more contrast for "version"
- Less gradient on panels

and your feed back is Welcome! :D

Posted on Jan 26, 2011
