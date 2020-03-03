Electric Bike Rental — App Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Fren,
Today we are facing distruption process from gas/oil into electric car. Humans' awareness of health is also an encouragement to switch from cars to bicycles.
E-Bike is one of the solution because it's simple but you can still do physical exercise by riding the pedals when you want, therefore we will likely see electric bicycle rentals this year until the next 1-2 years.
So this shot is my concept for E-Bike Rental Apps. User can rent and track his daily statistic using this app.
Do you like this shot? Press "L"
I always open for a challenging project, let's talk id.nurpraditya@gmail.com
