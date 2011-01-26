Daniel Marino

ICCReatives

Daniel Marino
Daniel Marino
  • Save
ICCReatives iowa city cedar rapids vintage united neutraface round
Download color palette

New logo I'm ironing out for ICCReatives. Thinking it would be cool to make the cut the type out of the circle so that the background will be seen through. Thoughts appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Daniel Marino
Daniel Marino

More by Daniel Marino

View profile
    • Like