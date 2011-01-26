Ryan Le Roux

Client Side - Creating New Page

Ryan Le Roux
Ryan Le Roux
breadcrumb interface cms navigation
Currently working on a new CMS product and I'm running into an issue with the tab title, page title & breadcrumb location all displaying the same information.

Need some inspiration/recommendation on how to deal with this issue...

Posted on Jan 26, 2011
Ryan Le Roux
Ryan Le Roux
Product Design

