Kevin Andersson

Tabs Social: Colors (and Classic) - Now free!

Kevin Andersson
Kevin Andersson
  • Save
Tabs Social: Colors (and Classic) - Now free! tabs icons color tabsicons solid dribbble forrrst amazon stumbleupn grooveshark delicious reddit yahoo youtube linkedin feed network ember facebook twitter digg vimeo gowalla sticker orange browser media social rainbow colors
Download color palette

Go grab both Tabs Social: Colors and Tabs Social: Classic here!

Be sure to subscribe to the twitter feed to get updates on the upcoming expansions.

With love, Kevin :)

B763a5a0f7c34b2e6619d6a7ca256167
Rebound of
Tabs Colors: Social
By Kevin Andersson
Kevin Andersson
Kevin Andersson

More by Kevin Andersson

View profile
    • Like