Twitter Article Reader

Make sure to check out the full view here: http://cl.ly/1b3O0f43472i3t3F2u1Y



This is a personal project I hope to be working on with my boy Jerome (http://www.jeromegn.com). The basic premise is that this app would crawl your Twitter stream, pull all tweets that contain links (filtering out for twitpic, things like that), and then load them up in a nice article reader layout. You can then reply/retweet each article in context, and you have one central location to read all the great content from your Twitter followers. Still very early, but I think the idea has promise. Thoughts or feedback would be lovely!